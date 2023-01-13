Tony Khan reportedly "in the pool" to buy WWE from Vince McMahon

AEW President Tony Khan could be interested in purchasing WWE from Vince McMahon.

McMahon made his surprising return to the promotion at the beginning of this year, less than a year after his original retirement under controversy. His reason for return has been to explore the sale of the company. Reports emerged earlier this week that the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia was leading the race to acquire the company.

Barron's, a sister publication to the Wall Street Journal, reports that AEW's Shad and Tony Khan are interested in buying WWE. While Saudi Arabia's PIF might lead the shortlist of interested parties, the report alleges that a source close to the potential transaction has indicated that the Khans are "in the pool of potential buyers."

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Tony Khan & Shahid Khan are said to be interested in buying WWE.



This would be insane if it happened. Tony Khan & Shahid Khan are said to be interested in buying WWE.This would be insane if it happened. https://t.co/ZfvSr5Diju

The story continues: "The Khans will likely look for a financial partner to acquire the asset." Shad Khan is not only Tony's father but a co-owner of AEW, and he also employs his son for his NFL franchise, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and English football side Fulham FC.

To add to their acumen, Tony Khan acquired Ring of Honor in 2022. The brand had been on hiatus following its Final Battle event in 2021.

What else is there to know about the potential purchase of WWE?

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



WWE CEO



How does Disney buying WWE make you feel? I'm curious what your takes are.



The ideal sale price for is $7-10 billion



WWE CEO Nick Khan met with Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN President James Pitaro for talks on a potential WWE Sale.

Alongside Saudia Arabia's PIF and the Khans, Comcast has been touted as a potential buyer owing to its longstanding relationship with Vince McMahon's promotion. It was also recently reported that Nick Khan met with Disney CEO Bob Iger and ESPN President James Pitaro.

The concept of the company being sold has been floating around for many years. Throughout the years, there has been the suggestion that Nick Khan and The Rock's long-standing relationship could aid in The Brahma Bull acquiring his former employers. He has the form, too, having acquired Vince McMahon's XFL brand.

