Tony Khan was reportedly "integral" in top title match at AEW Double or Nothing 2023

It is being reported that AEW CEO Tony Khan played a key role in booking a major title match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The match in question is the 21-man Blackjack Battle Royal for the International Championship.

After having successfully defended the championship against multiple wrestlers, Orange Cassidy decided to fight everyone at the same time. He wanted to face all of them in a Battle Royal. The match kicked off the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The latest report from Fightful Select claims that the entire match had a lot of input from Tony Khan, and he mapped out the entire layout of the match from start to finish. He was an 'integral' part of designing the bout.

It was also reported that the initial plan was to conduct a regular Casino Battle Royal, but later the concept of a Blackjack Battle Royal was finalized.

The match helped elevate multiple stars. Penta had a strong showing as he eliminated a few stars and also was part of the final four. Big Bill got the most eliminations.

The final two were the champion Orange Cassidy and former tag team champion Swerve Strickland. The two had a lengthy sequence of fighting on the apron. Finally, the champion picked up the win eliminating the former WWE star.

AEW star Orange Cassidy has a funny response when asked if he was the best wrestler in the world

Following his successful title defense, he was present at the post-show media scrum.

Tony Khan and the reporters present appreciated Cassidy for yet again retaining the championship. Following that, Matthew Carlins of Wrestling Inc. asked the AEW International Champion if he thought he was one of the best wrestlers in the world. The Freshly Squeezed replied by admitting that he isn't and chuckled.

"No, not even close," Orange Cassidy said.

During the media scrum, Orange Cassidy also entertained the idea of defending his title against Zack Sabre Jr.

Did you enjoy the 21-man Blackjack Battle Royal at AEW Double or Nothing? Let us know in the comments section below.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes