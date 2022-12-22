Tony Khan reportedly kept identity of unknown assailant on AEW Dynamite in total secrecy

Tony Khan introduced another new face to his fans on the most recent edition of AEW Dynamite, with more details about the mystery man now being disclosed.

During the "Holiday Bash" edition of AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland introduced his new group, Mogul Affiliates, with former WWE Superstar Parker Boudreaux being one of the first members.

Alongside Strickland, Boudreaux and rap superstar Rick Ross (who won't be part of the group) was a man with braided hair and tattoos all over his face. That man has been revealed to be former baseball player Granden Goetzman, who helped his new stablemates attack Keith Lee to the shock of the fans in attendance.

Goetzman was nicknamed the "Human Bazooka" during his baseball career, but according to Fightful Select, his wrestling career, more specifically his debut, has been planned for a long time.

Fightful Select stated shortly after AEW Dynamite aired the segment that Goetzman has been training at Jay Lethal's school for a large portion of 2022. They said his debut on TV had been planned for a number of weeks, but it was a total secret as to when he would appear.

It was also reported that Goetzman was backstage at an AEW Dynamite episode in October 2022 to get a feel of what it's like to be behind the scenes at a major wrestling event, with his debut still being planned out at the time.

What will the future hold for the "Human Bazooka?" Only time will tell!

Swerve Strickland brutally attacked his former tag team partner on AEW Dynamite

It seems that AEW fans have seen the last of Swerve In Our Glory, with the former tag team title holders disintergrating on the "Holiday Bash" edition of Dynamite.

Swerve Strickland even went as far as to break a cinder block over Keith Lee's chest during the hellacious beat down on the "Limitless One," leaving fans shocked at how violent the former WWE Superstar could be.

Swerve In Our Glory had teamed up as recently as December 10th, when they defeated Shane Taylor Promotions at the ROH Final Battle event, which seems to be the final match in the team's career.

