Tony Khan reportedly ready to introduce new AEW Championships

Tony Khan at an AEW event in 2022
1 Comment
Sam Palmer
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 06, 2022 08:22 PM IST
Rumors

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan is reportedly ready to pull the trigger on the long-awaited AEW Trios Championships. Reports suggest that the physical belts have already been made.

Groups like The Elite, Blackpool Combat Club and House of Black are some of the most popular factions in AEW. As such, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before a six-man title would be created.

It looks like that time is upon us. Dave Meltzer, in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, has reported that physical belts have been made. However, the AEW president has wanted to wait until a top AEW star returns from injury.

“Trios title belts have been made so now it’s just a matter of when they pull the trigger. Tony Khan was asked about making trios titles and gave the indication a few months ago what it was happening, but that they didn’t want to do the tournament until Kenny Omega was back,” said Dave Meltzer (H/T Wrestle Purists).
If #AEW decides to add a Trios Championship, who should be the inaugural Champions? https://t.co/BXY2YkFiZA

Khan wanting to hold back on the Trios Championship until Kenny Omega returns from injury makes sense due to the importance of The Elite in the history and development of AEW as a whole.

Who will Tony Khan put in the inaugural AEW Trios Championship tournament?

Tony Khan has always had a copious number of trios at his disposal in AEW, and now the president is ready to unleash these groups on each other. But who would make it into the first-ever Trios Championship tournament?

On top of the aforementioned House of Black, Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite, groups like Death Triangle, The Dark Order and Best Friends have been mainstays on AEW TV for a number of years.

Imagine having these trio groups and no trios tag team championship....#AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWDark https://t.co/ne5rePsSEd

Over the past few months, groups like the Andrade Family Office, the Jericho Appreciation Society and the former Undisputed Era have become much more prominent on AEW TV, meaning Khan will be spoilt for choice in the first tournament.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will be the first ever AEW Trios Champions? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Prem Deshpande
