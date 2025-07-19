Tony Khan reportedly signs 229 lb star to AEW

By Sujay
Published Jul 19, 2025 01:04 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of AEW. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
Tony Khan is the president of AEW. (Image credits: AEW's YouTube channel)

Tony Khan has reportedly signed a 229 lb star to AEW. This is as big as it gets and could attract a lot of fans to the company.

The president of AEW is one of the most opportunistic people in the world of wrestling, as he does not waste time snapping up talent that he might think will be an asset to the company. According to reports, he did just that as he appeared to sign up Hechicero.

The Mexican star, who is a household name in CMLL and also makes sporadic appearances in All Elite Wrestling, has reportedly signed with the company. Wrestling media legend CubsFan from Luchablog posted a Reddit thread and shared more details about the signing. He wrote:

“I believe this reddit user is correct. Had couple sources tell me Hechicero was signing with AEW. Plan was for it be official around Grand Slam Mexico, got held up a bit, I prefer waiting to be certain to say anything. He will still work CMLL, dual deal.”

How has Hechicero fared in AEW of late?

Hechicero, as mentioned earlier, is a big name in the Mexican wrestling world. He is a household name in Lucha Libre and also in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The last time he appeared in All Elite Wrestling was on June 4 at Collision's Fyter Fest special, where he teamed up with Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher to defeat another masked wrestler in Bandido and the Outrunners.

Just a few days after that, Hechicero confirmed that he was a part of the Don Callis Family. With his signing now being made official, as per reports, it will be interesting to see if he will continue to be a part of the Don Callis Family.

Tony Khan has a good eye for talent, and it will not come as a surprise to anyone if Hechicero turns out to be a success.

