Tony Khan reportedly signs 36-year-old star to AEW

Tony Khan's signing spree continues as he has reportedly added another name to AEW. The talent in question is Ian Riccaboni.

Riccaboni started his career in the pro wrestling business in Ring of Honor in 2014. After Khan purchased ROH, the 36-year-old appeared as a commentator during Ring of Honor matches on AEW programming.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Ian Riccaboni has signed a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling. The ROH play-by-play announcer will be working "several" AEW Collision dates this summer and has received a lot of praise for his performance on the latest edition of the Saturday night show.

He got great reviews backstage and among fans for Collision last night. He was actually approached about working Collision full-time before recommending Kevin Kelly



It was stated that Riccaboni's original ROH contract was one of the last to carry over after Tony Khan's purchase of the promotion. Fightful revealed that Ian Riccaboni was originally offered a full-time role for Collision, but he didn't want to do it, citing family as a reason, and suggested Kevin Kelly's name instead.

The report also stated that Riccaboni will call the next four episodes of Collision and fill in for both Kevin Kelly and Excalibur when needed.

