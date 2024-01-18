Tony Khan reportedly signs 36-year-old star to AEW

Tony Khan's signing spree continues as he has reportedly added another big name under the AEW/ROH umbrella.

The latest name to join forces with AEW is former AAA Latin American Champion Black Taurus.

The 36-year-old star is renowned for his time in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and multiple other promotions. He has previously competed in All Elite Wrestling against El Hijo Del Vikingo, on the Holiday Bash edition of Rampage last year. Taurus also clashed against Vikingo at ROH Final Battle 2023.

According to Luchablog, Black Taurus has "got an AEW/ROH deal." It was, however, added that AAA owns the "Taurus" gimmick, and the masked star will have to use a different name in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

It remains to be seen which gimmick Black Taurus uses during his AEW/ROH run and how Tony Khan books him in the foreseeable future.

