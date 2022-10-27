Tony Khan reportedly signs released WWE couple to AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has reportedly locked in another set of talents as former WWE Superstars Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett, along with Matt Taven, signed on the dotted line.

Kanellis and Bennett had a WWE run together from 2017 to 2020 and even had separate 24/7 Championship reigns. After their release, the couple went to IMPACT Wrestling on January 8, 2022, to establish the Honor No More stable with Taven.

However, Kanellis, Bennett, and Taven departed the promotion on October 8. Six days later, the trio appeared for the first time on the October 14 episode of Rampage to challenge FTR for the ROH World Tag Team Championship and named themselves The Kingdom.

A report from Fightful Select stated that The Kingdom weren't contracted upon their AEW debut. However, their status seems to have changed. The news outlet has since reported that Kanellis, Bennett, and Taven have been signed to multi-year deals by Tony Khan.

PWInsider added that the deals are only exclusive to All Elite Wrestling and not to Ring of Honor. The terms of the contract will reportedly run until the fall of 2025.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager Fightful: Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, aka The Kingdom have signed multi-year contracts with AEW.



Despite talking openly about helping out in ROH or the women's division, Maria has struck a deal to be part of the roster as a wrestler. Fightful: Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, aka The Kingdom have signed multi-year contracts with AEW.Despite talking openly about helping out in ROH or the women's division, Maria has struck a deal to be part of the roster as a wrestler. https://t.co/55pEQbyRxm

Kanellis previously spoke about helping ROH's women's division but decided to strike a deal as an in-ring competitor. WWE also allegedly expressed interest in her, Mike Bennett, and Taven at one point.

Matt Taven will immediately challenge for a singles championship on AEW Dynamite

As part of their newly-minted rivalry with The Pinnacle, The Kingdom's Matt Taven has stepped up for a shot at the TNT Championship.

He will face reigning champion Wardlow this coming Friday on Rampage, with former WWE superstars Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett on his side.

It will be interesting to see if Taven will capitalize on the golden opportunity and dethrone the War Dog to win the prestigious title. A win will surely put the locker room on notice and help the trio propel themselves to new heights.

Owing to her experience, Maria Kanellis could also play an important part in shaping the AEW women's division. It will be interesting to see who her first feud will be against.

What are your thoughts on AEW's signing of The Kingdom? Sound off in the comments section.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes