  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • Tony Khan reportedly won’t be giving an early release to AEW star amid WWE rumors

Tony Khan reportedly won’t be giving an early release to AEW star amid WWE rumors

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Sep 03, 2024 01:59 GMT
Tony Khan is All Elite Wrestling
Tony Khan is All Elite Wrestling's President and CEO [Image credit: AEW's YouTube]

Tony Khan Khan will seemingly not free a top AEW star from his contract. The star being discussed is Rey Fenix.

The Lucha Bros is one of the most charismatic tag teams in the promotion's locker room. The duo even captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship once. After being regularly featured on TV during their initial AEW run, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix have rarely been seen in the last couple of years.

Last month, it was reported that they are slated to leave the Tony Khan-based promotion for WWE after their contracts expire. While Penta's contract will expire around September, things seem complicated for Fenix. The latter has more time left in the contract. TK could further extend the deal if he wishes to add the injury time.

also-read-trending Trending

Recently, Ibou of WrestlePurists revealed that the former International Champion is still under contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he also claimed Tony Khan won't release him from the contract earlier but won't add injury time either.

"Yeah. Rey Fenix is still under contract with AEW, and Tony won't be giving an early release. And it does not look like he is going to add injury time," he claimed. (46:26 - 46:41)
youtube-cover

Book.er T wants the AEW's Lucha Bros immediately on the main roster

Pental El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix have wrestled worldwide for many years. The duo can deliver a top-notch match whenever they step foot in the squared circle.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the commentator said that the Lucha Bros shouldn't go to NXT when they arrive in WWE and should be instantly featured on RAW or SmackDown.

"I love it! Bring the Lucha brothers in. Put them on the main roster. You can let them cut through NXT and stuff. Those guys are extraordinary talent. Give them a chance," he said.
youtube-cover

It remains to be seen what is the future of the Lucha Bros.

Please credit WrestlePurists and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी