Tony Khan reportedly won’t be giving an early release to AEW star amid WWE rumors

Tony Khan Khan will seemingly not free a top AEW star from his contract. The star being discussed is Rey Fenix.

The Lucha Bros is one of the most charismatic tag teams in the promotion's locker room. The duo even captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship once. After being regularly featured on TV during their initial AEW run, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix have rarely been seen in the last couple of years.

Last month, it was reported that they are slated to leave the Tony Khan-based promotion for WWE after their contracts expire. While Penta's contract will expire around September, things seem complicated for Fenix. The latter has more time left in the contract. TK could further extend the deal if he wishes to add the injury time.

Recently, Ibou of WrestlePurists revealed that the former International Champion is still under contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he also claimed Tony Khan won't release him from the contract earlier but won't add injury time either.

"Yeah. Rey Fenix is still under contract with AEW, and Tony won't be giving an early release. And it does not look like he is going to add injury time," he claimed. (46:26 - 46:41)

Book.er T wants the AEW's Lucha Bros immediately on the main roster

Pental El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix have wrestled worldwide for many years. The duo can deliver a top-notch match whenever they step foot in the squared circle.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the commentator said that the Lucha Bros shouldn't go to NXT when they arrive in WWE and should be instantly featured on RAW or SmackDown.

"I love it! Bring the Lucha brothers in. Put them on the main roster. You can let them cut through NXT and stuff. Those guys are extraordinary talent. Give them a chance," he said.

It remains to be seen what is the future of the Lucha Bros.

