Tony Khan's main concern after CM Punk's return to WWE disclosed - Reports

Following the blockbuster return of CM Punk to WWE recently at the Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event in Chicago, it has been reportedly revealed what Tony Khan's biggest concern regarding AEW was after Punk's return.

CM Punk made his much-anticipated return to WWE in front of his hometown crowd with a thunderous pop last week. While it is great news for wrestling fans, it was also speculated that this might be a huge blow for AEW, and they might regret the decision to fire Punk.

However, the AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan, was concerned about another thing, as per the latest report by Fightful Select. On the recent Fightful podcast, Sean Ross Sapp reported that on the night when Punk made his WWE return, Tony Khan was more concerned about losing the Japanese star, Katsuyori Shibata.

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan did not mention anything else, as his priority was not losing Shibata for an extended period of time. Meanwhile, Shibata's AEW contract status is undisclosed as of now.

Nonetheless, Katsuyori Shibata recently stated that he would make a commitment to stay with AEW/ROH if Tony Khan asked him never to leave. Well, it seems Khan was less worried about Punk going back to WWE after getting fired a few months ago. Sportskeeda Wrestling will provide you with more updates as they come.

What did CM Punk say in his first promo on WWE RAW after nearly a decade?

Following his blockbuster return to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames 2023, CM Punk was scheduled to appear on Monday Night RAW after nearly 10 years. The fans had to wait for almost three hours until the Second City Saint finally came out with a microphone.

Punk stated that he was finally home and expressed his gratitude to the fans for chanting his name since he had been out. He also mentioned his wife, AJ Lee, and said that she sent her regards to the WWE Universe. Moreover, Punk seemingly referenced Seth Rollins, saying some people were afraid to see him there.

Expand Tweet

It was a non-controversial promo with no reference to his AEW run and the recent drama that unfolded. Only time will tell what is next for the Best in the World after he is finally back in the Stamford-based promotion.

Do you think Tony Khan will regret his decision to fire CM Punk from AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes