Tony Khan's "massive" surprise still not considered to be a done deal - Reports

What does Tony Khan have up his sleeve now?
What does Tony Khan have up his sleeve now?
Matt Black
ANALYST
Modified Feb 21, 2022 05:31 AM IST
Rumors

AEW President Tony Khan continues to try and change the landscape of professional wrestling.

Last week, All Elite Wrestling had a massive shakeup when Brandi and Cody Rhodes departed the company. Many reports now speculate that The American Nightmare is on his way back to WWE.

But Khan appears to be going out of his way to shift focus elsewhere as he's teasing massive news coming soon for All Elite Wrestling. While we don't know what to expect, Dave Meltzer, on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, stated that Khan was in meetings all day Thursday trying to put this together, but it's not a done deal as of yet.

"You never know what's gonna happen in the future...I wish them the best."@TonyKhan discusses, for the first time, @CodyRhodes & @TheBrandiRhodes departing from @AEW 🔊@davidlagreca1 @TheMarkHenry #AEW #AEWRampage #AEWDynamiteFull interview here:podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bus… https://t.co/nnv0MXSkMR

Tony Khan teases massive announcement that nobody would expect

Tony Khan had to feel pretty good about where things stood on Friday morning as he spoke briefly about the potential announcement on Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca and Mark Henry.

"There will be a lot of news in the week of ahead," Tony Khan said. "I don't know if I'll get it done by tonight, but stay tuned in the week ahead, hopefully. I'm working on something pretty big. It would be massive. I don't know if it's what anybody would expect or think it is, but it would be a big deal in pro wrestling. I'm looking forward to hopefully making it happen. Stay tuned. I will hopefully get it done and have more to announce soon."

Khan also said during that interview that if all went well, he hoped they would have more to discuss when he returns to Busted Open this Friday for his weekly "Tony Time" segment. So if this massive AEW announcement happens, we'll probably hear something in the coming days.

🚨 ICYMI 🚨"It would be a big deal in pro wrestling..."Nothing like a little 'Tony Time' tease from @TonyKhan on his segment this morning w/ @davidlagreca1 & @TheMarkHenry 👀@AEW #AEW #AEWRampage #AEWDynamite https://t.co/a7VdP8NOg2

What do you make of Khan's comments? What do you think this "massive announcement" could be? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

