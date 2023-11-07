Tony Khan signs 25-year-old star to AEW - Reports

AEW President Tony Khan reportedly signed a 25-year-old star who is currently working at Stardom company.

If recent reports are to be believed, Megan Bayne is officially a member of the AEW roster, having struck a contract months back.

All Elite Wrestling fans might be familiar with Bayne, as she's competed for the company a handful of times. Her last match came back on the June 7 episode of Rampage, where she participated in a Dark tag team match, teaming with Emi Sakura in a losing effort to the duo of Maki Itoh and Willow Nightingale.

Fightful Select is reporting that the 25-year-old has been a contracted member of All Elite Wrestling for many months, though she hasn't performed for the promotion in more than five months now.

In recent months, however, Bayne has become a regular in the Japanese promotion, Stardom. She's competed in several matches for the company, though most of them have been tag team and or multi-women bouts.

Considering Megan Bayne is a part of the roster, it's surprising to see that AEW hasn't utilized her talents much so far. It remains to be seen if her fortune changes in the coming months, as she's certainly a promising prospect.

