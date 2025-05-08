Tony Khan signs 32-year-old star to AEW; debut imminent - Reports

AEW President Tony Khan reportedly bagged one of the hottest free agents in the pro wrestling industry. Former STARDOM star Thekla was among the top women in the promotion, but is now aiming to become the ace in All Elite Wrestling.
The 32-year-old star made her name in STARDOM, where she wrestled from 2022 to 2025. She also occasionally wrestled in NJPW. She competed in her last match last month at All-Star Grand Queendom, where she lost to Sayaka Kurara. Shortly afterward, she announced her free agency.
The Toxic Spider had already moved to the United States, confirming that she would choose between WWE and AEW. According to certain reports, former AEW World Champion Mariah May was already on her way out of the company and is probably headed to WWE. Therefore, Tony Khan had to fill her role, and Thekla could be the perfect replacement for her.
The Stamford-based promotion expressed interest in signing the Toxic Spider last year. However, she has seemingly chosen the Tony Khan-led promotion over the global sports entertainment juggernaut. According to Fightful, All Elite Wrestling has signed the Goddess of STARDOM, who will debut imminently.
It remains to be seen when the star will officially debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion.