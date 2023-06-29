Tony Khan signs former part-time WWE name to a full-time AEW deal - Reports

AEW President Tony Khan has signed former part-time WWE name Harley Cameron on an official deal, as per the latest reports.

She was last seen with the Stamford-based promotion performing a song, alongside Shotzi and Scarlett, for Halloween Havoc 2022. Cameron has made a few appearances for WWE but was seemingly not under a full-time contract. In AEW, she has been making brief appearances representing QTV but has not competed in the ring since March, when she competed on Dark.

On the latest episode of Rampage, she interrupted The Acclaimed, leading to the iconic segment where Anthony Bowens got to say he was gay in front of the AEW crowd. The crowd then showed immense support for him.

Harley's appearance was simply a ruse, and this led to QTV, and their new addition Johnny TV, launching an attack on The Acclaimed.

According to Fightful Select, Cameron is now under a full-time deal. She has competed a few times for the promotion. She debuted in July 2022, losing to Willow Nightingale.

Whether she'll be in a managerial role or will get to compete in the ring in the near future remains to be seen.

