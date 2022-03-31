Tony Khan will not renew popular AEW star's contract citing budget cuts - Reports

Tony Khan will not renew Marko Stunt's AEW contract. The young wrestler's contract is set to expire in May and Fightful Select has reported that he will be leaving the company once it does.

Marko Stunt reportedly got a call from AEW head of talent relations Christopher Daniels. The TNA legend informed the former Jurassic Express member that his contract will not be renewed. Daniels cited budget cuts and a large roster as the reasoning.

Fightful's report also stated that Marko Stunt was not booked for the last six months and wasn't given a reason for it. However, Stunt did make an effort from his end to reach out to the company in order to get booked in order to prove himself worthy of a contract renewal.

The report concluded by stating that the split was amicable and that the final conversation between all parties went well.

When did Marko Stunt last wrestle for AEW?

Marko Stunt’s last official match came on Dark: Elevation when he took on Wardlow and Shawn Spears of the Pinnacle in September 2021. Stunt teamed up with Fuego Del Sol in a losing effort. His last singles match came in a loss against Serpentico on Dark.

Fans would have to go back to March 2021 to spot Marko Stunt’s last match on national television. He teamed up with Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson of the Bear Country and the rest of the Jurassic Express. They took on Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, The Butcher and The Blade in a ten-man tag team match. The then Hardy Family Office emerged victorious.

Marko Stunt has been active on the independent scene lately. His last match saw him team up with fellow AEW star Joey Janela in a losing effort at GCW's Don’t Tell Me What To Do against The Second Gear Crew.

