Top AEW champion injured - Reports

A top champion in AEW sustained an injury during the Full Gear Pay-Per-View last week and could be out of action for some time, according to the latest report.

The top champion in question is none other than the AEW World Champion, MJF. Maxwell Jacob Friedman competed in two different matches at the recent Full Gear Pay-Per-View. He successfully retained the ROH World Tag Team Championship alongside Samoa Joe during the Zero Hour pre-show and also defended the AEW World Championship in the main event.

However, The Devil was attacked by The Gunns before the start of the match and was taken to the hospital. Later, an injured Adam Cole had to replace him in the main event. Nonetheless, MJF made it to the main event on one leg and went on to defeat Jay White to retain his title in a hard-fought battle.

Meanwhile, a new report has emerged regarding MJF's injury. Although the leg injury was perhaps a kayfabe injury, WrestlePurists reports that the AEW World Champion suffered a hip injury during his match against Jay White. The report also stated that The Devil had a banged-up shoulder.

Expand Tweet

The report also suggests that MJF is not expected to miss upcoming shows, but he may only be featured in non-wrestling segments until his recovery. Henceforth, more updates regarding the same will be provided soon.

Who will be the next challenger for the AEW World Championship?

MJF has been the AEW World Champion for over a year now and has overcome some of the toughest challenges during his reign. However, a new challenger awaits The Devil after he defeated Jay White at Full Gear 2023.

Expand Tweet

As per rumors, Samoa Joe, being his tag team partner, could be a worthy challenger for him. Moreover, Wardlow has also targeted The Salt of the Earth ever since his return. Henceforth, only time will tell who ends up challenging MJF for the AEW World Title in an attempt to end his year-long reign.

Who do you think could challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship? Sound off in the comments section below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.