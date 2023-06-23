Top AEW name left Dynamite "in a bad mood" - Reports

The June 21st edition of AEW Dynamite is in the books, and it was certainly an eventful show, given how close we are to the second-annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view. But one top name wasn't happy when they left the show.

With the show being in Chicago, it was almost a guarantee that fans would see CM Punk on Dynamite for the first time since August 2022, and that's exactly what they got.

The two-time AEW World Champion hit the ring to rescue The Hardys from being beaten down by Jay White, Juice Robinson, and the two men who had just defeated them in a tag team match, The Gunns.

Punk showing up went down well with the crowd, but according to Dave Meltzer in this Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one top star left AEW Dynamite in a foul mood.

"One top name noted to us that they went home after the show on Wednesday in a bad mood and even with the key people kept apart and not on the same shows, described the fear of this being a ticking time bomb that will not have a happy ending." [H/T WrestleTalk]

The idea was that the locker rooms would have been permanently split due to the debut of AEW Collision, but since Kenny Omega and The Elite were not present at the show last night, it left the door open for Punk to be at the Wintrust Arena without any fears of confrontation.

Next week's edition of AEW Dynamite has already started to take shape

This weekend is set to be one of the busiest in AEW history, with Rampage, Collision, and Forbidden Door all taking place on consecutive days. But when the dust settles, there will be another episode of Dynamite to look forward to, an episode that has already started to take shape.

Following the shocking announcement by Tony Schiavone on last week's edition of the show, MJF and Adam Cole will be forced to team up as they compete in the "Blind Eliminator" tag team tournament against a team who are yet to be announced.

Elsewhere on the show, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. begins her quest to defend her crown as the winner of last year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament when she faces Ruby Soho in a first-round match.

Not only will the match be a first-round match in the 2023 tournament, but it will also be a rematch of last year's final that took place at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

