Top AEW personality is reportedly said to be Tony Khan's "right-hand man" amid on going backstage controversy 

Tony Khan reportedly has a new "right-hand man" in AEW. According to reports, commentator and veteran personality, Tony Schiavone, will be working closely with the company president.

In the aftermath of AEW All Out, newly crowned world champion, CM Punk, took shots at The Elite during the media scrum. This reportedly led to a backstage altercation between the two parties.

According to Steven Muehlhausen, Schiavone was aware of the backstage altercation between CM Punk and The Elite.

"Sources: Not formally an update but news on Tony Khan. He's really leaned on Tony Schiavone and been told hes now Khan's 'right-hand man'. Schiavone knows all about chaos when he was in WCW and should be a great person to lean on and be a sounding board on Punk/Elite altercation," wrote Muehlhausen.

Jim Cornette recently slammed Tony Khan for mishandling the CM Punk situation in AEW

Jim Cornette was recently critical of Tony Khan and how he handled the CM Punk situation after All Out.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette claimed that Khan either agreed with Punk's comments from the media scrum or had no idea how to handle the situation.

"Who's Tony gonna be mad at? Everybody, including himself. He was sitting next to the f**king guy [CM Punk] for 20 minutes while he said these things so... and he was nodding his head while Punk said 'em. So that either means that he agreed with it or he's [Khan] just lost and didn't know how to tell his story 'hey give him the iggy under the table' or reach over and give him the office and go 'hey, we'll talk about this later'."

Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

It now remains to be seen how the situation in AEW will unfold going forward. Returning star MJF is currently booked to appear on the upcoming episode of Dynamite and is expected to face Punk for the world title down the road.

