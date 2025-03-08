Top AEW star may not dethrone Jon Moxley for his world title

Jon Moxley has been ruling the roost as the AEW World Champion for a long time. While a top star was expected to dethrone him, it seems that might not be the direction the company is heading toward.

The star in question is Darby Allin. The former TNT Champion has been absent from television programming for a while. Before his hiatus, Allin was seen feuding with Jon Moxley, building towards a potential World Championship match.

However, he was taken out by Moxley and his Death Riders in a backstage assault. A few days later, his friend Cope revealed that Darby would be out of action for the foreseeable future.

In a recent Q&A session on Fightful Select, a fan asked if the reported plans of Darby Allin being the one to dethrone Moxley for the AEW World title were still in place, considering other stars like Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland are more over with the fans at the moment.

Fightful responded by stating that those plans are not set in stone, and AEW's current creative direction is adaptable while still being driven by a long-term directive.

Darby Allin had revealed that Sting's son was currently training to become a wrestler for AEW

Darby Allin revealed a few months ago in an interview with Fightful that the son of his former partner, wrestling legend Sting, had been training with some of the well-known names of the industry. Allin stated they were going slow, and Steven Borden was taking his time before being ready for an in-ring debut.

"Steven, his son is actually training a lot. Time is of the essence with that one. You don't want to rush anybody because if you rush somebody in there, they're all, ‘Oh, that was a favor for Sting.’ We all want, when Steven steps foot in the ring for the first time, we all want to be like, ‘Okay, he worked for this. He deserves this.’"

While Sting's son's debut would be a must-watch scene in wrestling, for now, fans still await the return of Darby Allin. So it remains to be seen when it will happen and if Darby will be inserted in the AEW World title picture upon his reappearance.

