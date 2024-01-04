Top free agent expected to join AEW; held talks with WWE - Reports 

Amid the many departures in AEW, rumors have popped up about a big free agent possibly sticking a deal with Tony Khan's promotion down the line. The star in question is former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

The 29-year-old has been one of the most acclaimed female wrestlers in the business for quite a few years now. After her WWE release in 2020, Purrazzo joined IMPACT Wrestling and quickly became the backbone of its Knockouts division.

However, close to three years down the line, she has finally bid goodbye to the Nashville-based promotion. Amid rumors of her possibly being in talks with WWE and AEW, a new report by Fightful Select has finally provided some clarity. It is being noted that Deonna Purrazzo has been in talks with All Elite Wrestling and that people within the company expect it to be her next destination.

Expand Tweet

As for her talks with WWE, it was added that it led nowhere, as the promotion wanted to put a hold on all free-agent discussions until the new year. For those unaware, Purrazzo has made appearances for Tony Khan's promotion in the past, and she even headlined the May 4th, 2022 edition of Dynamite.

Do you think Deonna Purrazzo would be a good fit in AEW? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.