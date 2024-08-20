"Top names" expected for AEW's Casino Gauntlet match at All In - Reports

AEW is days away from its second annual All In pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in London, England. There's a strong buzz surrounding the big event as fans speculate on rumored swerves and surprises. AEW officials are busy finalizing the show, including big plans for the Casino Gauntlet.

All In 2024 is set to feature the third Casino Gauntlet in company history. Orange Cassidy is the only confirmed entrant as of this writing. He recently defeated Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong in a three-way match to earn the number one spot in the Gauntlet. There are a maximum of 20 spots left, and the winner will earn a guaranteed future shot at the AEW World Championship.

All Elite Wrestling officials were loading up the Casino Gauntlet match with 'interesting names' as of mid-month, according to Fightful Select. No special names have been confirmed, but the latest backstage update notes that fans can expect 'some top names' to be involved with the match.

Will Ospreay actually won the first two Casino Gauntlet matches in the company's history. The eight-man Dynamite victory in April earned him a successful International Championship match against Roderick Strong at Double Or Nothing, and he will try to regain that title at All In. The nine-man win on Dynamite in May led to The Commonwealth Kingpin coming up short against World Champion Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door.

AEW All In updated lineup

AEW's 2024 All In pay-per-view will take place in less than one week. There are now ten confirmed matches with updated stipulations.

The Coffin Match stipulation was confirmed for the TNT Championship match, while the World Tag Team Championship Triple Threat was finalized. Below is the current lineup:

Buy-In Pre-show: Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii (winner picks All Out stipulation for CMLL World Women's Championship Match between Statlander and Nightingale)

Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii (winner picks All Out stipulation for CMLL World Women's Championship Match between Statlander and Nightingale) Casino Gauntlet Match: Orange Cassidy vs. 20 participants TBA (Winner earns future World Championship Match)

Orange Cassidy vs. 20 participants TBA (Winner earns future World Championship Match) FTW Championship Last Chance Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook (If he loses, Hook can no longer challenge for the title as long as Jericho is champion)

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook (If he loses, Hook can no longer challenge for the title as long as Jericho is champion) TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker Coffin Match for the TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin World Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: The Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed

The Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed London Ladders Match for the World Trios Championship: The Patriarchy (c) vs. The House of Black vs. The Bang Bang Gang vs. Wild Card match winners TBD

The Patriarchy (c) vs. The House of Black vs. The Bang Bang Gang vs. Wild Card match winners TBD American Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May Career vs. Title Match: AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson

The final challengers for The Patriarchy in the London Ladders Match will be determined on Saturday's Collision episode, which is being taped in Cardiff, Wales on Wednesday. Officials have not announced which teams will compete in the Wild Card qualifier.

