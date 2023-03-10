Triple H-led WWE reportedly "interested" in bringing top three AEW stars

WWE's head of creative Triple H has always had a passion for bringing in the best performers into World Wrestling Entertainment. Three top AEW stars are reportedly being eyed up by The Game.

The stars in question are the EVPs of AEW and the former World Trios Champions The Elite. Without them, it's difficult to imagine All Elite Wrestling existing in the first place.

However, there has been speculation in recent weeks that their time in All Elite Wrestling might be coming to an end as neither Kenny Omega nor The Young Bucks have put pen to paper on a new deal.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect Several in WWE believe they have a chance to land Kenny Omega. Several in WWE believe they have a chance to land Kenny Omega. - @FightfulSelect https://t.co/CufrfxIYfY

Speaking in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave his thoughts on WWE's interest in The Elite and how each of the EVPs would fare in what is essentially All Elite Wrestling's main competition. Here's what he had to say about The Young Bucks.

"With the Bucks, while they may do well in WWE, it’s not guaranteed, and they will have a better schedule in AEW meaning more time with the family and also less matches and can do their style." said Dave Meltzer.

In contrast, Meltzer detailed Omega's personal situation, citing that he feels the former AEW World Champion would fit right in with WWE.

"With Omega, he doesn’t have kids and he would likely get a major push and would have no end to having fresh opponents. It would also close the door to Japan that he’s waited years to re-open. But he did at least consider and have talks with WWE 2018-19 and wasn’t negative about WWE at all while making his choice to go to AEW. [Tony] Khan did say he hoped Omega would be in the company for a long time to come." said Dave Meltzer.

The Elite will challenge for the AEW Trios Championships this Wednesday on Dynamite

While their contracts might be the talk of the town outside the ring, inside the ring The Elite have got their eyes firmly set on regaining the Trios Championships that they lost at Revolution.

On the most recent episode of Dynamite, the Jericho Appreciation Society claimed that they should be next in line, whereas Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks disagreed. This led to the current champions, the House of Black, throwing down the gauntlet for both teams to come and try their luck.

AEW on TV @AEWonTV



We'd be idiots if we missed that!



#AEWDynamite The Elite... The JAS... AND HOUSE OF BLACK NEXT WEEK IN WINNIPEG!We'd be idiots if we missed that! The Elite... The JAS... AND HOUSE OF BLACK NEXT WEEK IN WINNIPEG!We'd be idiots if we missed that!#AEWDynamite https://t.co/jwAaOsTMn7

It has since been made official that on the March 15th edition of Dynamite, the House of Black will defend their Trios Championships against The Elite and the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The reigning champions will have their hands full, as both Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho will be wrestling in front of their hometown fans in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Do you think The Elite will win the Trios Championships? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please quote the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes