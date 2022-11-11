Triple H reportedly brought back WWE RAW personality to counter AEW's massive signing

Esteemed wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has speculated that the reason Triple H brought Cathy Kelley back to WWE was because of Renee Paquette joining AEW.

Paquette made her long-awaited debut for AEW at the company's first-ever show in Canada, which took place on October 12th. However, rumors of the former Renee Young joining All Elite Wrestling had been swirling for some time.

Coincidentally, Cathy Kelley announced on October 6th that after over two and a half years away from the company, she would be returning to WWE to resume her role as a backstage announcer, only this time it would be on Raw.

The timing seemed a little suspicious for some people, with Twitter user @HapTheCat asking Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer if the two signings were linked in any way, to which Meltzer seemed to confirm.

"There was a connection," tweeted Dave Meltzer.

Whether or not the two signings are linked, both Kelley and Paquette have been welcomed, and welcomed back in Kelley's case, with open arms in both WWE and AEW.

Renee Paquette is currently working with her husband in AEW

Despite Renee Paquette being one of the most talented people in her role in any wrestling company, one of the main things that played a factor in seeing her join All Elite Wrestling is that she now once again gets to work with her husband, Jon Moxley.

- Renee Paquette “When Jon and I started dating, yes we were in WWE, but I got caught up very, very quickly on who Jon Moxley was before ‘Dean Ambrose’ became a thing.”- Renee Paquette https://t.co/n3JXeBjuoa

Moxley has been with All Elite Wrestling since the company started in 2019 while Renee was still working for WWE. However, Paquette left WWE in 2020 to pursue non-wrestling ventures, including focusing on her hit podcast, The Sessions and Throwing Down, the latter of which she hosts with former UFC fighter Miesha Tate.

Paquette frequently visited AEW events due to Moxley being there. However, now that the married couple have a child together, it was important for both of them to have a similar schedule, leading Renee to join her husband in All Elite Wrestling eventually.

