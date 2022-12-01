Backstage belief on former 2-time Intercontinental Champion imminently leaving AEW amid WWE return rumors - Reports

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H could be bringing yet another familiar face back to the Stamford-based company in the near future, this time in the form of AEW personality William Regal.

Regal shocked the world at the recent Full Gear pay-per-view when he betrayed Jon Moxley and sided with MJF, helping The Salt of the Earth become the AEW World Champion.

However, on the most recent episode of Dynamite, it seems as if Regal's deal with the devil has backfired. MJF laid him out with a shot to the back of the head while wearing Regal's trademark brass knuckles. This ultimately led to the former WWE Superstar being stretchered out of the arena.

This has fueled speculation that William Regal could be on his way out of All Elite Wrestling and back to WWE. The Englishman was a regular voice in Triple H's ear during his time as the NXT General Manager.

This was confirmed by PWInsider, and now also by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, who has noted that there is a firm belief amongst talent in AEW that Regal's contract expires in December 2022. Fightful Select also noted that there was certainly interest from WWE, with The Game being a long-time friend of Regal.

The Englishman was released from his WWE contract in January 2022 while Triple H was away from the company due to health problems. He appeared in All Elite Wrestling just two months later at the 2022 Revolution pay-per-view in March.

Triple H referenced the AEW star on social media leading into Survivor Series

If there was one thing that was missing from the recent Survivor Series event, it was the announcement of War Games that William Regal made famous during his time in NXT.

However, Triple H knew it wouldn't be the same event without some reference to the Englishman. He posted a compilation of Regal's best War Games announcements, capped off with a fresh one while William was backstage at an AEW event.

