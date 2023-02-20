Triple H told creative to plan free agent's possible WWE debut if they reject AEW offer – Reports

WWE head of creative Triple H seems to have his eye on one of wrestling's hottest free agents, so much so that he's already putting plans in motion in case AEW don't get their hands on this man.

The man in question is former NJPW star Jay White, who has already had a very eventful 2023 despite the year not even being two months old at the time of writing.

"Switchblade" has already main evented NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in the Tokyo Dome, been kicked out of Japan by his former Bullet Club stablemate Hikuleo, and at the recent Battle in the Valley event lost a "loser leaves NJPW" match against AEW star Eddie Kingston.

Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston was MASTERCLASS! Must watch. Great win for Eddie!

All of this is pointing to Jay White joining either WWE or AEW in the near future, but according to GiveMeSport, Triple H is already putting plans in place just in case White chooses to join WWE over All Elite Wrestling.

GiveMeSport were told this by WrestleVotes, who also claimed that fellow former NJPW star Kota Ibushi was another name that was brought up in a conversation regarding big name free agent signings.

GiveMeSport WWE @GiveMeSportWWE



GiveMeSport has been told that Triple H has tasked WWE's creative team with coming up with ideas for the debut of a massive free agent

WrestleVotes tells us that while nothing is confirmed, 'The Game' is already planning for Jay White to come in

At the time of writing, White has no upcoming bookings, whereas Ibushi is set to appear at two GCW events over WrestleMania weekend. The first being a match against Speedball Mike Bailey at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 9, and the other being Joey Janela's Spring Break, but he doesn't have a match penned in for the latter.

Jay White has already made numerous appearances for AEW in the past

Thanks to NJPW's partnership with All Elite Wrestling, multiple stars have been able to step through the "Forbidden Door" in recent years, and Jay White is no exception.

White made a handful of appearances for All Elite Wrestling in February 2022, before becoming a key figure in the build-up to the Forbidden Door event in June 2022, with "Switchblade" even appearing on the episode of Dynamite where the co-promoted pay-per-view was announced.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager



Jay White debuting on AEW Dynamite.

White successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door in a four-way match against Kazuchika Okada, Adam Cole and Hangman Page, meaning his current AEW record stands at two wins and zero losses.

