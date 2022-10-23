Triple H and WWE reportedly nixed major AEW proposal for Billy Gunn to appear on RAW for DX reunion

Plans to feature AEW star Billy Gunn on the Season Premiere of WWE RAW had apparently reached near completion before being nixed at the last minute.

On the October 10 episode of RAW, D-Generation X reunited in the ring to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic faction. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac each addressed the fans while poking fun at themselves, which was well-received by the audience.

Despite the frivolities, the absence of Billy Gunn hung heavy in the air. A few references to the New Age Outlaws member were made, especially by Road Dogg, who set up a chant from the fans.

Gunn seemingly did not appear on the show due to Tony Khan's stipulation not being agreed upon. However, WWE had planned his inclusion in great detail beforehand, including travel arrangements, per a recent report by Fightful Select.

One suggestion to comply with Tony Khan's condition was to use a "lower third graphic with an AEW logo," conveying the Hall of Famer's association with AEW. WWE ultimately made the decision not to go ahead with the proposal.

While Gunn did not appear in the Stamford-based company this time, fans will have to stay tuned to see if any such opportunity arises in the future.

The AEW star recently shared his thoughts about not appearing on WWE RAW

Despite not being a part of the 25th-anniversary celebration of DX, Billy Gunn seemingly doesn't have any ill will against either of the companies.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Gunn spoke concisely about his absence from the RAW Season Premiere.

"Of course, I would have liked to have been there, but I understand that I work for another company. It was a collective decision. I'm not putting it on anyone. I'm not sour about it. We're two separate companies, and it just didn't work out," Billy Gunn said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Billy Gunn is currently having a great run in AEW as an ally of The Acclaimed. It remains to be seen what is next for him in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

