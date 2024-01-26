Two megastars expected to sign with AEW - Reports

AEW CEO Tony Khan never backs down from signing big free agents his promotion and according to recent reports, two big names could be on their way to All Elite Wrestling shortly.

The names in question are Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks). The two stars are some of the biggest free agents in professional wrestling who have eyes from top promotions like WWE and All Elite Wrestling on them. There have been many rumors about Okada and Mercedes' future, with many believing that they may end up in WWE, but a new report suggests otherwise.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone are set to start soon in AEW.

"Regarding Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone, the belief from the AEW side is that both will be starting soon. - WON"

If All Elite Wrestling manages to sign Kazuchika Okada and Mercedes Mone, they will surely gain a lot of fans and get more eyes on their product, as The Rainmaker and The Boss are two of the most fantastic athletes in professional wrestling.

Jim Cornette believes WWE will not bid for Kazuchika Okada with AEW

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently gave his thoughts on soon-to-be free agent Kazuchika Okada, who has interests from both WWE and AEW.

On his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette explained how WWE will not bother to fight for The Rainmaker against AEW CEO Tony Khan as Okada's star power does not attract the Stamford-based company.

"If the WWE is interested at all in Okada and, your sources say, magic 8 ball says, they are, then naturally also it's also a Japanese superstar. Tony is going to open his father's checkbook and back up the brink's truck because, 'Oh My God, this is one of the rarest collectibles in wrestling. The biggest star in Japan, my ever-dwindling fan base will cr**m their jeans over this.'"

Cornette added:

"But if he does that, then the WWE that's running a business will say, 'Well, it would have been nice if we could have got this guy at a reasonable rate, but we are not f**kin' gonna get into a bidding war with this goof over an unproved talent in this country, in this style.'"

While it is still a mystery where Kazuchika Okada will sign in the upcoming weeks, the fans are divided between the WWE and All Elite Wrestling being the next potential home for The Rainmaker. It is to be noted that Okada has shared his desire to compete at WrestleMania before.

