Two stars suddenly leave AEW; removed from roster page - Reports

Two prominent stars have suddenly left AEW, with their profiles being removed from the roster page on the website. This might come as a surprise to some fans.

There has been a lot of buzz about WWE releasing names like Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai, among others. However, in the midst of all this, it has been revealed that AEW has also seen some departures in the form of Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous.

The tag team, despite not being heavily featured in AEW, were mainstays in Ring of Honor ever since Tony Khan announced the acquisition of the promotion. They later aligned with WWE legend Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and briefly showed up on Collision from time to time.

Their gimmick was very similar to that of The Wyatt Family from WWE, and it will be interesting to see what their next career move will be. They will possibly be active on the independent scene, while some fans are also hoping that they will end up in World Wrestling Entertainment.

A run in WWE NXT’s tag team division could do both Vincent and Dutch a world of good and give them the platform they sorely missed in All Elite Wrestling.

