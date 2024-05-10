  • home icon
Unfortunate news surrounding Wheeler Yuta's AEW absence - Reports

By Sujay
Modified May 10, 2024 01:55 GMT
AEW star Wheeler Yuta has been missing for a few months now, and a new report has just emerged that suggests he will be out for much longer.

The ROH Pure Champion was last seen inside the ring on January 10 this year, when Eddie Kingston beat him. Since then, there has been no update on him. Fightful Select has now pointed out the problem with the Blackpool Combat Club member.

The report states that the AEW star has been dealing with concussion symptoms for a few months now, and there is no timetable for a potential return as of now. That is also apparently why he wasn't involved in the planned CMLL match at the end of March.

There was hope that his injury would not hold him back for a long time, but after the latest news, that does not seem to be the case. Yuta is still just 27 and has his entire wrestling career before him.

So, it makes perfect sense for him to take as much time as possible to fully heal and return stronger than ever to fulfill his potential.

