Unfortunate update on 35-year-old star after months of AEW absence - Reports

An AEW star has been out of action for a long time due to injury. New details have come to light about his future. Juice Robinson joined AEW in 2022 after a successful stint in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The 35-year-old immediately aligned with Jay White and The Gunns to form Bullet Club Gold.

Just as Robinson was receiving a singles push in the company, he suffered an injury during the Continental Classic Gold League match against Will Ospreay on the November 30, 2024, edition of Collision. It was reported that The Flamboyant suffered a broken fibula during the match after attempting a Sunset Flip. Hence, he has been absent from TV in recent months. On December 13, 2024, he underwent successful surgery, but no timetable for his return has been announced yet.

According to Fightful Select, Juice Robinson is expected to miss in-ring duties for some more time. As of writing this piece, it is not known when he will return to the squared circle.

AEW star Juice Robinson recalled breaking Kevin Owens' nose during their match

Kevin Owens signed with WWE in 2014, and his first match was against Juice Robinson, then known as CJ Parker, at NXT Takeover: R Evolution. Owens won the match but suffered a broken nose in the process.

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling in October 2024, Robinson discussed the physicality of a wrestling match. The AEW star recalled his match against Owens, stating that both men went so hard that they ended up hurting each other, with The Prizefighter's nose getting destroyed.

"Wrestling is so physical that sometimes the super physicalness of it can bring you together. I think Kevin had never been hit that hard, and I can't remember ever hitting anybody that hard, and it hurt us both. It tore my palm, the bright of his nose, cut my palm. I had three stitches. I had a hole in my palm. His nose was just destroyed," he revealed.

It will be interesting to see when Juice Robinson recovers from his injury and returns to AEW.

