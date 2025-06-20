Unfortunate update on absent AEW stars - Reports

A few AEW stars have been absent for quite some time. New details have come to light regarding their future.

Ad

The Butcher, Blade, and The Bunny formed a formidable trio during the early years of AEW. They were one of the top heel factions in the company and were involved in many key storylines on a regular basis. However, as the Jacksonville-based promotion added more factions and teams to the roster, these three became less relevant. While The Butcher competed on an episode of Collision in February this year, Blade and The Bunny haven't set foot inside an AEW ring in over a year.

Ad

Trending

During a recent edition of Fightful Select's Weekly Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked to provide an update on The Butcher, Blade, and The Bunny. Sapp responded that he hasn't heard anything about The Butcher since his loss to Gabe Kidd on Collision earlier this year. He also noted that Blade has been out of action for over a year due to a back fusion surgery. As for The Bunny, she is no longer with Tony Khan's company and recently even appeared in TNA.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Disappointing update regarding future AEW PPVs

AEW has made a lot of changes to its pay-per-views and shows over the years. They have changed the production quality and have hosted shows outside the US and Canada, such as London, Australia, and Mexico. The Jacksonville-based promotion made another big change when it announced that All In: Texas would start at 3 pm EST, which is much earlier than the usual PPV start time of 8 pm EST.

Ad

During another edition of Fightful Select's Weekly Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked if Tony Khan will continue this 3 pm EST start for future PPVs if All In does well. Sapp replied that that may not be the case since later start times help PPV buys.

He gave the example of UFC, which tried to change to an earlier start time before reverting to its previous start time.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when The Butcher will make his next All Elite Wrestling appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More