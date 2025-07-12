Unfortunate update on Britt Baker's status for AEW All In - Reports

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. 's future in AEW has remained uncertain for a while now. As the company's blockbuster event, All In: Texas, goes live, a disappointing update has emerged about her.

Britt Baker has not been seen on AEW TV since her singles match against Penelope Ford on Dynamite in November 2024. While there have been many theories regarding her future in wrestling, including a potential move to WWE, it was reported that she will remain under the All Elite contract for at least another year.

With AEW's premier show, All In: Texas, taking place in Globe Life Field in Texas today, an update has emerged regarding the former AEW Women's World Champion. According to Fightful Select, The Doctor was not in Dallas earlier this week and they had not heard about her status today, i.e, the day of All In: Texas. Usually, stars arrive at the venue ahead of the show.

Moreover, top stars like Nyla Rose and Deonna Purrazzo are also not expected to be in town for the show. Despite this disappointing update, Baker has been spotted in multiple appearances outside AEW and keeps fans updated on social media.

However, as they say in professional wrestling, 'Never Say Never.' So, there could be a possibility that AEW might have worked things out with Britt Baker and brought her back to All In: Texas in a thunderous return.

