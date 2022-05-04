Upcoming AEW video game to reportedly feature Owen Hart

Based on a report from Fightful Select, Pro Wrestling legend Owen Hart is set to be a playable character in the upcoming video game, AEW Fight Forever.

As initially reported by Bodyslam.net, Hart is set to be one of 50 different wrestlers planned for the game's roster. It's possible that the King of Harts will be one of the two names announced during an AEW Games Twitch stream tomorrow.

According to Bodyslam's Cassidy Haynes, sources working on the game confirmed that Hart was one of the wrestlers for which motion capture was being recorded.

This goes along with their earlier report that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion would be featured in the game in some capacity, playable or not.

AEW has organized the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Over the last few weeks, AEW has been holding qualifying matches for their Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Both the men's and women's brackets are set to begin on May 11th, with the finals to be held at AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, NV, on May 29th.

So far, names such as ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe, Adam Cole, Darby Allin, Dax Harwood, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, Hikaru Shida, and Dr. Britt Baker DMD have all qualified for their respective tournaments.

This week, fans will see some more qualifying matches for the tournament. On Dynamite, Jeff Hardy will face Bobby Fish, and Dante Martin will face Rey Fénix. Meanwhile, former AEW Women's World Champion Riho will face Yuka Sakazaki on Ramage in the women's qualifier bout.

With AEW putting so much attention on Hart and the charitable foundation in his name, adding him to AEW's very first console video game makes a lot of sense. Hart's last appearance in a video game was as part of 2004's Showdown: Legends of Wrestling.

Are you excited at the possibility of playing as Hart once again in a major video game? What are your favorite memories of the former King of the Ring? Share your thoughts and more in the comments section below!

Edited by Angana Roy