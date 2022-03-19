Update on the AEW contract situation of Marko Stunt - Reports

There has been an update regarding the contract situation of AEW star Marko Stunt. Despite not being featured on AEW TV for a number of months, Stunt is determined to prove himself and remain a member of the AEW roster.

Marko Stunt has been in AEW since its inception in 2019 as a member of Jurassic Express alongside the current AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

While Stunt hasn't featured on any form of AEW programming since October 2021, Fightful Select has reported that he wants to remain with AEW despite his contract expiring in May 2022.

It was also stated by AEW star Joey Janela that the company has not spoken to Stunt in a number of months, with Janela going as far as to say that AEW has "ghosted" Mr. Fun Size.

Marko Stunt isn't the only member of the AEW roster who's been left behind

May 2022 will mark the three-year anniversary of AEW's first event, "Double or Nothing. This milestone coincides with the expiration date of a number of AEW contracts.

It's been well-documented in recent weeks that stars like Janela and Stunt are coming to the end of their AEW contracts. However, a number of others, like Sonny Kiss, Kip Sabian and Luther, have all seemingly been left behind in the wake of the new signings AEW has made in the past year.

AEW Botches @aewbotches

# of days since last appearance in a match on a nationally televised



Sonny Kiss - 504 days

Dr. Luther - 392 days

Kip Sabian - 353 days

B̶i̶g̶ ̶S̶w̶o̶l̶e̶

M̶a̶r̶k̶o̶ ̶S̶t̶u̶n̶t̶

J̶o̶e̶y̶ ̶J̶a̶n̶e̶l̶a̶ AEW Botches @aewbotches



Performers like Kiss and Luther have been prominent on shows like Dark and Dark: Elevation. Meanwhile, Sabian has adopted the gimmick of wearing a box on his head since his shoulder surgery in the summer of 2021.

Though these three names have been with AEW since its easy days, it seems quite possible that they could be placed in the promotion's alumni section soon.

Who would you like to see re-sign with AEW?

Edited by Jacob Terrell

