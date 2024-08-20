Update on AEW-WBD negotiations ahead of All In; major offer on the table - Reports

It's a critical year for AEW, with negotiations for a new television contract with network partner Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly carrying on for much of 2024. A new report has indicated that the two sides might be close to finalizing the deal, and a major offer is in Tony Khan's hands.

AEW President Tony Khan met with WBD CEO David Zaslav at the Paris Olympics this month, and the All Elite Chief had some positive things to say about their discussion. According to Fightful Select, Warner Bros. Discovery presented a new offer to the Jacksonville-based wrestling promotion following the meeting in Paris.

Fightful revealed that, according to inside sources, prior offers from WBD had been for "at least double" the amount of All Elite Wrestling's initial TV contract. This bodes well for the most recent offer, which Warner Bros. Discovery is said to be confident in.

The offer for the new television deal was reportedly "extensive," although what this means in regards to the numbers or the amount of programming is unclear at this time.

It's been reported that any new deal between AEW and WBD will likely be made with the MAX streaming service in mind, and Fightful's report mentioned internal rumors regarding a shift in strategy for pay-per-views.

Many are hopeful that Tony Khan's company will begin airing its pay-per-view events on MAX, but whether this will be included in the new TV deal remains to be seen.

AEW content was recently uploaded on MAX for international viewers

All Elite Wrestling's original contract with Warner Bros. Discovery was for four years, but the deal was ultimately extended and expanded with the additions of Friday Night Rampage and Saturday's Collision.

AEW's big events are still presented on traditional pay-per-view models, but that could change with a new television deal. A hint of this may have been provided last month when the young promotion's content suddenly began showing up on international versions of WBD's streaming service, MAX.

Many MAX subscribers outside the United States and Canada began seeing the wrestling promotion's weekly shows and pay-per-views being uploaded to the streaming service on July 19. While it's unclear whether this is related to a new television deal, it's a positive sign for fans who are waiting for good news.

