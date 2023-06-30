Update on CM Punk's status for AEW Collision this week - Reports

CM Punk finally made his return to AEW programming on the debut episode of Collision on June 17th in his hometown of Chicago. Now, we have an update on his status for the upcoming edition of the Saturday night show.

According to a report from Fightful Select (subscription needed), even though Punk wasn't announced publicly for this week's Collision, he is still scheduled to appear on the show that is being taped in Hamilton, Ontario, and even "perform in some capacity." It was added that The Second City Saint being part of the show "has always been the plan."

CM Punk has competed in three matches since his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. On the debut episode of Collision, he teamed up with FTR to take on Bullet Club Gold and Samoa Joe, picking up the win.

The following week saw Punk, FTR, and Ricky Starks suffer a loss at the hands of Bullet Club Gold and The Gunns. The Voice of the Voiceless faced Satoshi Kojima at Forbidden Door in his first singles match after coming back, defeating the Japanese legend via pinfall.

CM Punk is now set to face the winner of Samoa Joe versus Roderick Strong next in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. It will be interesting to see how he is booked in All Elite Wrestling in the coming weeks.

