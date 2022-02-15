Update on Cody Rhodes' backstage reputation with AEW locker room - Reports

Earlier today it was reported that Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi Rhodes have both parted ways with AEW. A report from Fightful has now revealed the backstage reputation Cody and Brandi had with the rest of the AEW locker room.

Since the inception of All Elite Wrestling, Rhodes has been one of the major aspects of the promotion and was quite influential in building up the promotion from the very beginning.

According to Fightful, Cody and his wife Brandi Rhodes reportedly haven't had a great connection with the AEW locker room over the last three years. The report also suggested that Cody had become distant from the other AEW Executive Vice Presidents.

Taking to Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that both Cody and Brandi Rhodes will be moving on from the promotion. Khan also sent a heartwarming message to the couple, thanking them for their years of service to All Elite Wrestling.

Cody Rhodes is reportedly in talks with WWE following his AEW exit

Shortly after Cody Rhodes' AEW departure, it was reported by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion could return to his original promotion.

In a tweet from Zarian, he confirmed that the Rhodes camp has been in contact with WWE officials. However, nothing has been confirmed yet in regards to Rhodes' future in the industry.

"I can confirm that Cody's camp has been in contact with WWE officials," tweeted Zarian.

Rhodes' third reign as TNT Champion came to an end days before his AEW departure, as he lost to current titleholder Sammy Guevara in a Ladder Match.

The former WWE Superstar's first run with the company ended in 2016. Rhodes won the tag team championships 6 times, the Intercontinental Championship twice, and also had 2 Slammy Awards to his name in WWE.

Where do you think we will we see Cody Rhodes end up next? Will he sign with WWE, or eventually return to AEW? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

