Update on Cody Rhodes' status after Tony Khan buys Ring of Honor – Reports

Cody Rhodes recently exited AEW, and speculations have suggested he'll be joining WWE. However, according to a report from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, there are outside chances of Rhodes leading a Ring of Honor invasion.

During Fightful's post-Dynamite show this week, SRS initially claimed that the ROH invasion angle is a theory that people have created on their own. There's no confirmation regarding the same.

However, Sapp mentioned the source that told him about Tony Khan's purchase of ROH suggested an invasion angle could eventually happen, with Rhodes leading the charge.

Check out Sean Ross Sapp's post-AEW Dynamite show via Fightful Wrestling:

Former ROH World Champion and AEW star Kyle O'Reilly recently spoke of Cody Rhodes' contribution to AEW

Kyle O'Reilly recently praised Cody Rhodes for his contributions to AEW. While speaking with The Zaslow Show, the former NXT star recalled his encounter with Rhodes from a few years ago:

"Yeah, I know Cody, somewhat decently...I'd worked with him once or twice on the independents before leaving for NXT. He is just a great dude. A good mind for the business, tremendous worker, and I think he did AEW a great service by being here for its inception and helping them grow. Whatever he's doing, I wish him the best of luck and I know that he'll land on his feet no matter what happens." (H/T - Fightful)

Rhodes is no stranger to Ring of Honor, having worked for the company before AEW. During his time with ROH, the former Bullet Club star captured the ROH World Championship and the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

As things stand, Rhodes' next destination is yet to be confirmed. There are high chances of him heading back to WWE after leaving the company in May 2016.

Before his AEW exit, Rhodes won the TNT Championship the third time by beating Sammy Guevara. However, at Beach Break 2022, Rhodes dropped the title back to The Spanish God in a Ladder Match, which turned out to be his final bout in AEW.

Why does Cody Rhodes get booed? A WWE Hall of Famer offers his take here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh