Potential update on what would happen if Tony Khan ever departed AEW 

Tony Khan is quite possibly the most prominent member of AEW's creative team and is a key figure in the company.

Khan has been vital to All Elite Wrestling since the company's creation and continues to gain popularity, courtesy of his social media activities as well.

Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the possibility of Khan departing AEW and what would happen if he potentially went down the Vince McMahon route.

“It would be interesting because they would have to probably sell. And the most likely buyer would be Discovery, but Discovery might not want to buy. Because Discovery’s got their earnings call tomorrow by the way, which is gonna be very newsworthy. They’re doing a lotta, lotta, lotta cuts. They’re not looking at spending money on programming. And that’s very unfortunate for AEW."

Meltzer further added that TK's departure would lead to AEW being sold to a television station that would provide the programming, much like the Sinclair Broadcasting Group did with Ring of Honor.

"I would say that the most likely thing would be to sell to a television station that would provide the programming, and be kinda like the Sinclair thing (with ROH). And it’s probably not a good thing at all. I think it would be very, very bad. In many ways he’s (Tony Khan’s) the key guy in wrestling, because if something happens to anyone in WWE, Nick Khan or whatever, they’re just gonna put another person in there. If there’s a new owner, they’re gonna put one of their executives in there most likely. From a temporary basis, the key guys would be the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega – they’re the Executive Vice Presidents.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

When did Tony Khan first invest in AEW?

AEW, a Jacksonville-based promotion, is regarded as the second largest promotion in the US behind WWE.

The promotion was founded in 2019 and is owned by Tony Khan and his father Shahid Khan. Additionally, AEW stars Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson serve as executives of the company. AEW has also signed numerous WWE Superstars, including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley.

