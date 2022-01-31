Update on Johnny Gargano's potential move to AEW; contact has reportedly been made

Johnny Gargano didn't appear on AEW Dynamite last week from Cleveland, but it doesn't mean he won't appear for All Elite Wrestling in the future.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Gargano has been in contact with some people within All Elite Wrestling. Still, it's unknown if there have been any "formal conversations or negotiations" in regards to signing with the company.

Gargano's contract with WWE expired in early December when we saw the company write him off NXT 2.0 after being viciously attacked by Grayson Waller just days after losing at NXT: WarGames.

Will Johnny Gargano be All Elite in 2022?

While Gargano wasn't at AEW Dynamite in Cleveland on Wednesday, he confirmed shortly after the show went off the air that he was watching.

The former NXT Champion took to social media to let his fans know that he heard the chants of "Johnny Wrestling" during AEW Dynamite and that he would make it up to them as soon as possible.

"I heard you and you have no idea how much it means to me that you're excited to see me back at it. It's scary to step away because your insecurities say "they'll forget about you".. but you haven't forgotten and I promise that I will make it up to you asap. #JohnnyWrestling *red heart emoji*," Johnny Gargano tweeted following the AEW Dynamite: Beach Break special on Wednesday night.

Gargano is currently taking time off from professional wrestling due to him and his wife, Candice LeRae, expecting a child. It's unknown when he'll return, but now more than ever, All Elite Wrestling seems like a possible destination for Johnny Wrestling in 2022.

What are your thoughts on Gargano potentially signing with All Elite Wrestling? Who would you like to see him feud with if he signs there? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

