Update on Jon Moxley's condition after concussion injury fears - Reports

Concerns arose over Jon Moxley's health following an unexpected incident on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

On Dynamite, The Purveyor of Violence faced Rey Fenix, where he suffered a concussion injury that led to an unplanned finish, leaving fans worried about his health. Wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez provided an update on his condition, stating that the former AEW World Champion was indeed injured during the match.

However, Alvarez reassured fans that Moxley is okay, which is certainly a relief but has reported that Adam Cole was sent to hospital who tweaked his angle in the main event of the show.

Additionally, Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select also shared insights on Moxley's situation, stating that several members of AEW were optimistic about Jon Moxley's condition after the match.

The finish was not planned that way, Tony Khan and members of The Blackpool Combat Club checked on him right after the match.

It is currently not known how long Jon Moxley will be out of action. This is a big blow to Tony Khan's promotion, as he is one of their top stars. However, his health is the most important thing for the fans and the promotion.

