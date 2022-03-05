Update on potential injury to Thunder Rosa ahead of Revolution - Reports

There has been a big update on the developing story that top AEW star Thunder Rosa sustained an injury during the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Rosa teamed up with former WWE star Mercedes Martinez in a tag team match against Jamie Hayter and the current AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., where Rosa (to some fans' surprise) picked up a clean pinfall victory over the current champion.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Thunder Rosa sustained an injury during the match. However, this report has been refuted by Fightful Select, who have confirmed that Rosa was indeed fine, and that her leg being wrapped up during her match on Dynamite was just a precaution.

luchablog @luchablog weird modern wrestling psychology is Thunder Rosa pinning Britt Baker actually makes it more unclear if she's going to win on Sunday weird modern wrestling psychology is Thunder Rosa pinning Britt Baker actually makes it more unclear if she's going to win on Sunday

Despite the knock, Rosa will be medically cleared to compete for the AEW Women's Championship against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday.

Rosa does have independent bookings outside of AEW following Revolution, however, there is no word on whether those dates will be affected.

Thunder Rosa vs Britt Baker is one of the most anticipated title matches in AEW history

After their now iconic unsanctioned "Lights Out" match from the "St Patrick's Day Slam" edition of AEW Dynamite in 2021, fans have been eagerly awaiting the rubber match between the two performers.

Their one-on-one record currently stands at one win for Baker and one win for Rosa, with this potentially being the decider. It should be noted that due to the unsanctioned rule on their second match not counting on each record, Thunder Rosa technically doesn't have an official win over the current champion.

The AEW Women's Championship match is one of many high-profile matches taking place this Sunday. Fans will get to see Bryan Danielson against Jon Moxley, CM Punk against MJF in a Dog Collar match and Hangman Page defending the AEW World Championship against Adam Cole.

