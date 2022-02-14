Update on Tony Khan not renewing AEW star's contract - Reports

AEW President Tony Khan has decided not to renew Aramis' contract with the promotion. The luchador wrestler has worked with AAA and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and was reportedly once under contract with AEW.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Metzler reported that Aramis once had a deal with AEW. But his contract has since expired, and the promotion seemingly had no plans of using him immediately.

AEW reportedly tried to keep Aramis around for the future, but due to the pandemic, Tony Khan and co. were forced to change plans. With Aramis' current contract expiring, it looks like the luchador has no future with AEW.

Current AEW star Joey Janela is also another top star whose contract is about to expire with the company. In a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin, The Bad Boy addressed his contract situation, suggesting that it will expire on April 30.

Janela also noted that he hasn't been in touch with Tony Khan and others in AEW over the recent few weeks.

“I don’t know, I don’t even talk to them [AEW], I get a cheque, but I don’t know what’s going on. I saw some rumors that said 4/30, my contract is up, April 30th. So, I don’t know what the f**k is going on. I think it will,” he said on if his contract will be extended. “If it doesn’t I look like a f**king id**t right now.” (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Tony Khan's promotion AEW recently signed Keith Lee and other big names to the promotion

The latest acquisition made by AEW was signing former WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee. Lee made his debut on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, beating Isiah Kassidy and booking his ticket to AEW Revolution 2022.

NJPW star Jay White also made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of Dynamite. However, Switchblade is yet to officially sign a deal with AEW at the moment.

Popular star Danhausen also recently signed a deal with AEW after he made his debut during the Lights Out Match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy a few weeks ago.

