Update on what Tony Khan's "huge announcement" might be on AEW Dynamite - Reports

Tony Khan has promised a huge announcement tonight for the second anniversary of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night.

While the announcement hasn't been confirmed yet, Khan says it's a long time coming. That being said, a recent report from Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast might have already revealed tonight's announcement.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has confirmed Zarian's report that a secondary women's championship will be coming to All Elite Wrestling. The title will be announced "sooner than later," perhaps as early Wednesday night on Dynamite.

While initial reports from Zarian suggest the championship will be named the TBS Championship, Ross Sapp has not been able to confirm that name.

Will Tony Khan announce the TBS Championship tonight on AEW Dynamite?

According to Ross Sapp, the company plans to treat its second women's championship exactly how the men's TNT Championship is presented. The belt will be considered just as important as the AEW Women's World Championship. This news is surely promising for a roster full of talented women that seemingly gets bigger by the month.

If the TBS Championship isn't announced tonight, Tony Khan could also reveal the long-awaited AEW Trios Championships. There isn't a wrestling company on the planet right now with more trios teams than All Elite Wrestling, so those titles could be a perfect fit for the company.

Whatever the announcement is, Tony Khan isn't one to let the AEW fanbase down when he promises something like this. So viewers should expect something impactful from Khan tonight on the second anniversary of AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Thank you to you amazing fans who’ve made the #AEWDynamite 2 year anniversary show possible! We’re Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT with a great card packed with great wrestlers and great wrestling matches, + I have a huge announcement that’s been a long time coming TONIGHT! Thank you to you amazing fans who’ve made the #AEWDynamite 2 year anniversary show possible! We’re Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT with a great card packed with great wrestlers and great wrestling matches, + I have a huge announcement that’s been a long time coming TONIGHT! https://t.co/leknxr5LZi

Do you think Tony Khan will announce the TBS Championship tonight? If not, what do you think the announcement will be? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier