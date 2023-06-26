Update on whether CM Punk, FTR and The Elite will be able to work with each other - Reports

The Elite feuding with CM Punk and FTR is arguably the most anticipated rivalry in AEW history due to the level of real-life animosity between them. But when could they really work together?

Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega were infamously involved in the "Brawl Out" incident in September 2022. This has led to the AEW EVPs being at odds with The Straight Edge Superstar in recent months. On top of that, FTR's friendship with Punk has resulted in the duo being lumped in with the drama.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the only problem left to solve is The Elite getting along with CM Punk. He added that the idea of a tag team feud with FTR is a possibility.

“FTR and [Kenny] Omega, The Young Bucks, they’re all fine. Some people think it’s like this divide with Punk and FTR against these guys. With Punk, there’s still fence mending that needs to be done for them to work together and everything like that. It could happen, [and] it may not happen. Time will tell. But with FTR, it’s fine. There’s nothing at all that would hold up if they wanna do a tag team title program at some point, you know, [hypothetically] tomorrow, everyone’s cool with that." (H/T WrestleTalk)

FTR have crossed paths with The Elite on several occasions. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler dethroned Kenny Omega and Hangman Page as the AEW World Tag Team Champions before losing the title to The Young Bucks in 2020.

CM Punk and The Elite had eventful evenings at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023

For the first time since All Out 2022, CM Punk and The Elite were under the same roof for the second-annual Forbidden Door event, and it was certainly eventful for many reasons.

CM Punk arguably had the most success between himself and the AEW EVPs, as he picked up his first one-on-one victory in nine months by defeating Satoshi Kojima. The two locked horns in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

The Young Bucks also picked up a big win when they, Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston, and Tomohiro Ishii, defeated the Blackpool Combat Club, Shota Umino, and Konosuke Takeshita. However, neither Matt nor Nick Jackson was involved in the deciding pinfall.

Kenny Omega, on the other hand, did not have a successful evening, despite performing in front of his native Canadian crowd. Will Ospreay defeated him for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

