Vince McMahon allegedly fired ex-WWE personality over not following his orders

Vince McMahon allegedly fired an ex-WWE writer for not following his orders regarding a controversial topic. One of the men at the center of this fiasco was current AEW star Pac fka Neville.

Micheal Leonardi was a writer with the company, and he has revealed that he was at odds with Vince McMahon over how a particular promo went on Martin Luther King Jr Day. In a post on his LinkedIn profile, the former writer gave a detailed description of what happened in a video.

“When I finally got the new script and brought it in, we did not have a lot of time to shoot it and essentially, the script called for Neville to speak up and tell everyone else that, well, he’s got a dream too and that dream is to win the Royal Rumble, and I remember Neville coming up to me after he read it and he was like, ‘Mike, man, I can’t say this,’" Leonardi said. [H/T Post Wrestling]

One of the reasons why Neville was uncomfortable saying it was deemed as insensitive.

Michael Leonardi reveals how Vince McMahon reacted in the aftermath of the incident

Vince McMahon was not happy with how things went with the segment. After the segment was shot, Leonardi said he showed up in Vince’s office and detailed what had happened.

It's safe to say that the former WWE boss was not a happy man. Leonardi went into detail on how he responded:

“I’ll never forget this. He’s staring at the screen, he takes off his headphones and he turned to me, he said, ‘So you didn’t give me what I wanted?’ And my eyes got big and I’m like, ‘Umm…’ and I said, ‘Yes sir, I know, I understand.’ I explained it again, what we did, the circumstances around it, the limitations that we had. I took full responsibility for it and then he just chewed me the f**k out, pardon my French. Chewed me out…” [H/T Post Wrestling]

Vince McMahon resigned from all his posts in January 2024 after former WWE employee Janel Grant brought out a sex trafficking lawsuit against him.

