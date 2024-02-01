Wardlow is "definitely not fine" as unfortunate update emerges after injury scare on AEW Dynamite - Reports

AEW's Wardlow has been in the news following the latest episode of Dynamite, but not for a good reason. He seemingly got injured during a match, and a new report has provided an update on his condition.

The Undisputed Kingdom member locked horns with Komander on the Wednesday night program. During the match, it seemed like Wardlow hurt his right knee while powerbombing his opponent. Moreover, Mr. Mayhem favored the same knee throughout the contest.

On the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez discussed the former TNT Champion's condition and said he was "definitely not fine":

"What I was told was that he is getting checked out tomorrow. They think it's possibly a torn meniscus, but that he dodged a bullet and it wasn't much worse, he'll probably be all right. But he definitely not fine. Something went wrong," he said.

AEW's Wardlow provides an update on his injury

While Bryan Alvarez reported that Wardlow would undergo a medical examination on Thursday, the latter provided an update on his situation via Twitter. Mr. Mayhem said his knee was "just fine," and he was still pursuing the AEW World Championship:

“A normal man’s knee would be ruined. I’m no normal man. I’m still coming for the heavyweight title. And there’s nothing and no one that can stop me. Knee is just fine 🐺 #AEWDynamite,” he wrote.

Going by the former TNT Champion's tweet, he might soon be back inside the squared circle. He is currently gunning for the AEW World Championship after his faction's leader, Adam Cole, ordered him to win the gold on his behalf. If Wardlow cannot return anytime soon, one of his stablemates could step up and challenge Samoa Joe for the title soon.

It remains to be seen what's next for the Undisputed Kingdom member. Will he return to the squared circle in the coming weeks? Only time will tell.

