Wardlow's former nemesis reportedly set to return ahead of AEW Dynamite

A number of AEW stars in 2022 have had spells on the shelf due to injury, including Scorpio Sky. Fortunately, it appears he may be able to return at any time.

Sky has been absent from AEW programming for almost five months, having lost his TNT title in a street fight on Dynamite in July. He was dealing with a leg injury that led to his absence.

Scorpio Sky @ScorpioSky I went into last nights match with my knee bothering me and unfortunately in the opening minutes I strained a muscle that goes from my knee up through my groin. My right leg was useless from then on. 1/2 I went into last nights match with my knee bothering me and unfortunately in the opening minutes I strained a muscle that goes from my knee up through my groin. My right leg was useless from then on. 1/2

Fightful Select are now reporting that the former TNT champ has been cleared for quite some time and is eligible for an in-ring return, meaning he could even return tonight on Dynamite. However, there is said to be no creative plans put forward for him at this time. He was in attendance for Dynamite in the summer and filmed some content, but it didn't make it to the air.

Scorpio won the TNT Championship originally from Sammy Guevara, breaking the cycle of title exchanges that had been going on between Guevara and Cody Rhodes from December to February.

Wardlow defeats Scorpio Sky to become the new TNT Champion AND NEWWardlow defeats Scorpio Sky to become the new TNT Champion AND NEW 🏆Wardlow defeats Scorpio Sky to become the new TNT Champion https://t.co/ZsZQ06eaCu

Prior to his injury and hiatus, Sky was seemingly primed for a babyface run and split from Men of the Year partner Ethan Page. Page has continued to appear in AEW as part of the Firm, leaving it up in the air how Sky will return when or if he does.

