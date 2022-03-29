Big update on Wardlow's future with AEW after being removed from roster page - Reports

Wardlow was surprisingly removed from AEW's official roster list, as MJF pointed out a few days ago. This would normally imply that the wrestler in question is no longer signed to AEW, as the War Dog was featured on the website beforehand.

According to Friedman's promo on last week's Dynamite, the 34-year old was never part of AEW and has always worked for him. When Wardlow attempted to interrupt Friedman, he was promptly ejected from ringside and disappeared backstage.

Ringside News has now reported that, according to an inside source at AEW, Wardlow's removal from the website is simply part of the storyline. The star is still very much All Elite and his removal is meant to amplify the feud between him and MJF.

The angle will likely play out over the next few weeks before Mr. Mayhem makes a big move against Friedman. With Double or Nothing still months away (29 May 2022), the climax will likely occur during a Dynamite show.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what horrible plans MJF has in mind for his disgruntled employee.

Wardlow invited WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to AEW for a match

If there was any wrestler in AEW who could stand face-to-face with the legendary Brock Lesnar and still look imposing, it would be Wardlow.

Mr. Mayhem recently appeared on NBC Sports Boston, where he personally invited The Beast Incarnate to AEW for a match. The star also noted that he'd love to step into the ring with fellow All Elite stars Kenny Omega, PAC, and Andrade El Idolo:

"I invite Brock Lesnar over to AEW anytime he wants. That’s up there on the dream list but, in AEW Kenny Omega is at the top. Andrade [El Idolo], PAC, I think those are the top three. In my opinion, those are three of the best in the world and I live to be challenged. I like to be challenged, I love to challenge myself. I love to see what I can accomplish, so I'd like to step in the ring with those three to really test myself." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

While it's unlikely that Brock Lesnar will ever jump ship, The War Dog could very likely get his wish of facing Omega or Andrade.

