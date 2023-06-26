Why did AEW pull Adam Cole from Forbidden Door II? Worrying news for fans

What happened to Adam Cole? Why did AEW pull him out of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view? New reports have emerged that may worry his fans.

It was announced on AEW Rampage that the former NXT Champion was set to wrestle Filthy Tom Lawlor on tonight's pay-per-view event. The former MMA fighter also showed up and attacked Cole right after MJF made the announcement.

But a few hours before the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Tony Khan shared some unfortunate news that Adam Cole will not be able to compete in the match due to an illness, and thus his match was canceled.

"Due to illness, @AdamColePro isn't cleared tonight, therefore the Adam Cole vs @FilthyTomLawlor match is canceled. Despite the change, tonight will be an amazing show! Thank you to everyone watching #ForbiddenDoor, either here live in Toronto @ScotiabankArena or on ppv tonight!" Tony Khan tweeted.

According to the latest report from Fightful Select, there were concerns about Cole's health following his AEW World Championship Eliminator match against the champion MJF.

The report also seems to claim that the reason behind Cole's match being canceled is his illness. Lawlor was set to have a replacement for him to wrestle, but those plans were also nixed at the last minute.

Adam Cole is still planned to be MJF's tag team partner in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Number One contender's tournament.

We at Sportskeeda wish Adam Cole a speedy recovery.

Do you think if and when Adam Cole returns, he and MJF could win the tag team title tournament? Let us know in the comments section below.

